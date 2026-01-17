I convinced myself: Trump said that no one refused to attack Iran

US President Donald Trump said that he had decided on his own not to launch military strikes against Iran. He cited Tehran's alleged cancellation of hundreds of planned executions as the decisive factor in his decision.

This was reported by RFL, according to Censor.NET.

"No one convinced me. I convinced myself," Trump told reporters at the White House on January 16 when asked if Arab and Israeli officials had persuaded him to refrain from strikes.

"Yesterday, more than 800 executions by hanging were scheduled. They didn't hang anyone. They canceled the executions. That had a big impact," Trump said.

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