I convinced myself: Trump said that no one refused to attack Iran
US President Donald Trump said that he had decided on his own not to launch military strikes against Iran. He cited Tehran's alleged cancellation of hundreds of planned executions as the decisive factor in his decision.
This was reported by RFL, according to Censor.NET.
"No one convinced me. I convinced myself," Trump told reporters at the White House on January 16 when asked if Arab and Israeli officials had persuaded him to refrain from strikes.
"Yesterday, more than 800 executions by hanging were scheduled. They didn't hang anyone. They canceled the executions. That had a big impact," Trump said.
Protests in Iran
- We would like to remind you that earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the official authorities of Iran to refrain from using force against protesters and called for increased pressure on Tehran.
- According to updated estimates by human rights activists, the number of people killed as a result of the crackdown could be as high as 12,000. The protests have been going on for more than two weeks, and the true scale of the casualties remains unknown due to the authorities' concealment of information.
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