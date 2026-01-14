Iranian dry cargo ship Rona, which could have been transporting weapons to Russia, sinks in Caspian Sea

The Iranian cargo ship Rona has been involved in an accident in the Caspian Sea. The dry cargo ship is sailing along a sea route used to transport weapons from Iran to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Details

They noted that the ship was flying the Iranian flag. There were 14 Indian and Iranian citizens on board, all of whom were rescued.

Read more: Iran threatens to strike US bases in region if attacked by Washington - Reuters

Transportation of weapons to the Russian Federation

According to tracking data, the dry cargo ship Rona called at the ports of Astrakhan, Makhachkala, and Azov 20 times between October 2024 and December 2025. It sailed there from the Iranian ports of Amirabad and Anzali. It was currently on another voyage to Astrakhan, according to the Russian publication Vazhnye Istorii.