They carried out 19 UAV munition drops and destroyed 16 enemy shelters: combat work of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade drone operators

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders from the Third Army Corps carried out a series of UAV munition drops on the occupiers’ shelters.

As Censor.NET reports, precise strikes on buildings and treelines destroyed Russian infantry that was attempting to mass.

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The footage shows the combat operations of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade, which hit 16 shelters, carrying out 19 UAV munition drops.

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