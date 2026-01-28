They carried out 19 UAV munition drops and destroyed 16 enemy shelters: combat work of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade drone operators
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders from the Third Army Corps carried out a series of UAV munition drops on the occupiers’ shelters.
As Censor.NET reports, precise strikes on buildings and treelines destroyed Russian infantry that was attempting to mass.
The footage shows the combat operations of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade, which hit 16 shelters, carrying out 19 UAV munition drops.
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