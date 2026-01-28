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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Lyman sector
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They carried out 19 UAV munition drops and destroyed 16 enemy shelters: combat work of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade drone operators

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders from the Third Army Corps carried out a series of UAV munition drops on the occupiers’ shelters.

As Censor.NET reports, precise strikes on buildings and treelines destroyed Russian infantry that was attempting to mass.

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The footage shows the combat operations of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade, which hit 16 shelters, carrying out 19 UAV munition drops.

Watch more: Three amputee occupiers defy division commander, refuse to return to front: "So what now — are we supposed to die? Save us!". VIDEO

Watch more: Hits worth $1 billion: SSU’s "Alfa" unit struck 15 enemy aircraft at five Russian airfields in one year. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11778) elimination (7245) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (4497) Lyman (176) Third Army Corps (74)
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