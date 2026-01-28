Hits worth $1 billion: SSU’s "Alfa" unit struck 15 enemy aircraft at five Russian airfields in one year

For the special forces of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", distance to the target is no longer an obstacle. The Security Service of Ukraine has published the results of its long-range drones' work over the past year, demonstrating that the deep rear of the Russian Federation has become a zone of constant danger for the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a total of five military airfields on Russian territory were targeted. The results of Alpha's work are impressive: 15 enemy aircraft were disabled or completely destroyed.

Read more: Oil depot in Penza, Russia, on fire after drone attack. VIDEO

List of destroyed and damaged equipment:

11 fighters and bombers: Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24 and MiG-31 supersonic interceptor.

Three helicopters of various types: Mi-28 (attack), Mi-26 (heavy transport) and multi-purpose Mi-8.

1 transport aircraft: An-26.

In addition to the aircraft fleet, strategically important infrastructure — ammunition and fuel and lubricant depots — was destroyed during the attacks. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage caused to the Russian military-industrial complex by these operations alone exceeds $1 billion.

"The enemy is used to feeling safe deep in the rear. But for the "Alfa" special forces, distance has long been irrelevant," the SSU emphasises.

The published unique footage confirms the success of each strike and demonstrates the helplessness of Russian air defence against massive attacks by Ukrainian long-range UAVs.

Read more: Oil depot "Penzanefteprodukt" hit in Russia – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine