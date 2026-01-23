Oil depot "Penzanefteprodukt" hit in Russia – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces have struck an oil depot in Russia's Penza region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A fire was recorded at the "Penzanefteprodukt" oil depot after the attack.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed. The oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Watch more: Oil depot in Penza, Russia, on fire after drone attack. VIDEO

Crimea

The strike on the "Podlot" radar in the area of the settlement of Frunze (occupied Crimea) was also confirmed.

Other strikes

In the occupied Donetsk region and in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, enemy forces are under attack. Casualties are being clarified.

Read more: In Europe, there are currently no discussions about long-range weapons for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Background

The governor of the Penza region said that on the night of 23 January, a fire broke out at an oil depot as a result of a drone attack.

Watch more: Energy infrastructure attacked in Belgorod and Orel, Russian Federation. VIDEO