Oil depot in Penza, Russia, on fire after drone attack
On the night of 23 January, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Penza, Russia, as a result of a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleg Melnichenko, governor of the Penza region.
What is known?
"At around 4 a.m., a fire broke out at an oil depot in Penza as a result of a UAV attack. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries," the report said.
It is noted that 46 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fire.
Videos of the fire are also being shared on Telegram channels.
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