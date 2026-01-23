Oil depot in Penza, Russia, on fire after drone attack

On the night of 23 January, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Penza, Russia, as a result of a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleg Melnichenko, governor of the Penza region.

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What is known?

"At around 4 a.m., a fire broke out at an oil depot in Penza as a result of a UAV attack. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or injuries," the report said.

Watch more: Oil depot on fire in Kaluga region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

It is noted that 46 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fire.

Videos of the fire are also being shared on Telegram channels.

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