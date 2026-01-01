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News Video Drone attack on Russian regions Russian oil depot is on fire
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Oil depot on fire in Kaluga region of Russia after drone attack. VIDEO

On the evening of 31 December, drones attacked an oil depot in the town of Lyudinovo in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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What is known about the attack

After the attack, the Rosneft oil depot is on fire. 

This oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics centre that supplies units of the Russian armed forces.

Watch more: SOF strike "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

Previous strikes on the Russian Federation

  • Also remind, that on the night of 31 December, drones of the SBU's Special Operations Centre "A" attacked the Temp oil depot in the city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region, Russia.

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Russia (13988) petroleum (98) Strikes on RF (917) Kaluga Region (3)
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