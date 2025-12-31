SOF strike "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO
On the night of December 31, Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) successfully hit the "Tamanneftegaz" terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.
Censor.NET reports that the facility is one of the largest in the Black Sea region in terms of storage and transshipment of oil cargo. It ensures the transit of large volumes of oil both abroad and for domestic users in Russia.
Several SOF drones successfully achieved their objectives, putting the port infrastructure out of action.
SOF units also destroyed ammunition depots of the Russian army in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied Donetsk region.
In the village of Blyzhnie, SOF drones hit a logistics hub supporting a unit of the "Vostok" grouping of forces.
In the settlement of Siial, an ammunition depot and sustainment storage site of Russia’s 30th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Combined Arms Army was destroyed.
The Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to curb Russia’s offensive potential.
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