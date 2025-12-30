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Fighters of the 21st Separate Brigade shoot down Russian Shahed over the Kryvyi Rih area. VIDEO
On the evening of December 29, during another air attack, fire teams of the 21st Separate Brigade destroyed a Shahed-type attack UAV over the Kryvyi Rih area.
According to Censor.NET, the National Guard successfully took out the enemy strike drone in the sky over the region.
Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine continue to carry out combat missions around the clock, protecting the civilian population, infrastructure, and Ukrainian airspace from enemy attacks.
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