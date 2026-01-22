In Europe, there are currently no discussions about long-range weapons for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are currently no discussions in Europe about supplying Kyiv with long-range weapons "within range" to repel Russian terror.

He said this at the economic forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

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Weapons for Ukraine

"Would it not be cheaper and easier simply to cut Russia off from the components needed to produce missiles, or even destroy the factories that produce them? Last year, most of the time was spent discussing whether Ukraine should receive long-range weapons. Now there are no discussions about long-range weapons for Ukraine, yet Russian missiles and Shahed drones are still flying. We still have the coordinates of the factories where they are produced. Today they are targeting Ukraine, but tomorrow it could be any NATO country," Zelenskyy said.

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European army

Zelenskyy believes that under the current circumstances, Europe should create "Joint Armed Forces" in order not to place all its hopes on guarantees within NATO.

"Today, Europe relies mainly on the belief that in case of danger NATO will take action. But no one has ever seen the alliance tested at full strength. If Putin decides to seize Lithuania or strike Poland, who will respond? NATO exists because of the belief that the United States will take action, that they will not stand aside and will provide assistance. But what if they do not?" the Ukrainian president noted.

He suggested that all European leaders are asking themselves this question and hope to hear specifics from U.S. President Donald Trump.

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