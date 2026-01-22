Ukrainians are living "Groundhog Day" right now. No one wants to live like this, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Europe still does not know how to defend itself.

He said this during a speech at the forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Everyone remembers the film ‘Groundhog Day’. No one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks and months, for years. That is exactly how we (Ukrainians – Ed.) live now.

Last year, here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words: 'Europe must know how to defend itself'. A year has passed. Nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I have to say the same words," the president stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy went to Davos for World Economic Forum, - OP

Zelenskyy said the answer is not only in the threats that exist or may emerge.

"Every year brings something new for Europe and the world. Everyone has paid attention to Greenland. It is clear that most leaders do not know what to do about it. And it seems that everyone is just waiting for America to burn out on this topic. But what if it does not? What then?

There was so much talk about protests in Iran, but they were drowned in blood. The world did not help the people of Iran enough. It stood aside. In Europe, there were Christmas and New Year, seasonal holidays. While politicians returned to work and began forming a position, the ayatollah had already killed thousands of people," he added.

Read more: US wants to bring war to such state that Russia will never attack Ukraine again - Rutte