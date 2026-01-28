Another scandal is unfolding in Russia’s occupying army, linked to the command’s brutal treatment of its own personnel. According to Censor.NET, three Russian servicemen who lost limbs as a result of combat in Ukraine recorded a desperate video address.

According to the invaders, despite severe injuries and missing parts of their arms and legs, they are being pushed to return to the front line to take part in assault operations. The occupiers said they refuse to carry out the order.

Read more: Russia lost 1.2 million soldiers in war, twice as many as Ukraine, - CSIS

Key points of the occupiers' appeal:

"Cripple regiment" in an assault: Disabled men who can barely move claim the command views them as "expendable" and drives them into yet another "meat-grinder assault."

in an assault: Disabled men who can barely move claim the command views them as "expendable" and drives them into yet another "meat-grinder assault." Discrimination against former prisoners: The authors of the video are contract soldiers who came to the war from Russian prisons. They accuse the division commander of a particular hatred toward this category of fighters and of wanting to "dispose of" them on the battlefield.

Plea for rescue: "So what now — are we supposed to die? Save us!" say the Russian soldiers, who earlier came to a foreign land to kill Ukrainians.

This situation once again illustrates the real state of affairs in Russia’s Shtorm units, where human life has no value and injuries are not grounds for demobilization or proper rehabilitation. The Russian system uses former prisoners to the very end, ignoring even obvious physical incapacity.

"Russian soldiers with amputated limbs flatly refuse to go into a meat-grinder assault. What an audacity! Malingerers!" social media users comment ironically.

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