Russia actively uses infiltration of assault groups on eastern front - CCD

Russian troops on the eastern front are actively attempting to infiltrate with assault groups, including under the guise of civilians, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically thwarting these attempts and conducting countermeasures.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

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"In addition to the large number of UAVs, the current war on all sections of the eastern front is characterized by demonstrative attempts by Russians to infiltrate cities with assault groups (sometimes dressed in civilian clothing)," he said.

The head of the Joint Forces Operation added that Russian troops are simultaneously attempting to encircle the positions of the Defense Forces.

"At the same time, Russia is trying to stretch the flanks, bypass and encircle, accompanying these actions with FABs and KABs, strike drones."

At the same time, according to him, Ukrainian defenders are constantly counteracting these intentions.

"The hunt for enemy assault groups is ongoing, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are managing to disrupt their plans and even carry out certain raids," he emphasized.