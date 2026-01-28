Russian assault units continue to suffer devastating losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction. According to Censor.NET, UAV operators of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade demonstrated exemplary composure and accuracy during the elimination of enemy forces in the Huliaipole area.

The occupiers fell into a pre-prepared "kill zone," where a Ukrainian drone unleashed hell on them. The published footage shows the defenders' methodical work: an enemy assault group of seven people was completely destroyed by a series of at least five targeted strikes.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the combat operation:

Location: The Huliaipole area, where the enemy is attempting to conduct reconnaissance in force and build up its forces.

Tactics: The drone operator left the enemy no chance, consistently working on the targets. Each of the five strikes was as effective as possible, hitting the invaders where they were concentrated.

Result: The occupiers' assault unit ceased to exist. Those who tried to hide after the first explosions were caught by subsequent accurate strikes.

These images clearly demonstrate that the "kill zone" near Huliaipole has become a place of no return for the invaders. Thanks to the professionalism of the soldiers of the 5th SAB, even a small group of drones is capable of stopping an enemy assault without involving significant infantry forces.

"Total destruction in the kill zone. At least five accurate VOG drops on a group of seven occupiers - the work of the 5th Assault Brigade is impressive," the video commentary says.

Read more: DeepState: Russian infantry assaults Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. AFU fighters leave some positions

Watch more: Five Russian guns destroyed in Pokrovsk direction: 5th Assault Brigade is at work. VIDEO