Ukrainian defence forces continue to fight fiercely for the Pokrovsk agglomeration, demonstrating a high level of coordination between different branches of the military. According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, in cooperation with the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", carried out a successful operation to denazify the invaders.

Despite difficult weather conditions, which the enemy is trying to use for covert advancement, Ukrainian defenders detected and eliminated the threat in a timely manner.

The situation in the area:

Pressure on Myrnohrad: The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of Myrnohrad, actively accumulating light equipment and manpower for assault operations.

Breakthrough in Hryshyne: A group of Russian occupiers managed to "infiltrate" the village of Hryshyne, counting on the element of surprise.

Effective repulsion: The published footage shows the moment this group was detected and subsequently destroyed. Through the joint efforts of paratroopers and Azov soldiers, the enemy was eliminated before it had time to gain a foothold.

The military notes that the occupiers deliberately choose periods of bad weather to build up their forces, hoping for a decline in the effectiveness of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. However, the coordinated work of the Airborne Assault Forces and the NGU "Azov" proves that any attempts to advance within the agglomeration end only in losses for the enemy.

"These images show the elimination of a group of Russians who managed to infiltrate Hryshyne. The enemy is accumulating light equipment and personnel, but we are in control of the situation," the comment to the recording says.

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