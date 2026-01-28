Ruscists whine after AFU strike their vehicle in Vovchansk direction: "Everything is f#cked up here, all windows are f#*cked up"
Footage has been published online showing occupiers from the 128th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade displaying their completely destroyed vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, the invaders are crying and filming their vehicle after being hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is also added that the footage was filmed by Russian forces in the Vovchansk direction.
"Look at the hole. Everything is f#cked up here, all the windows are f#cked up," the ruscists are whining in the video.
Warning! Profanity!
- Earlier it was reported that a Russian commander was torturing his subordinates: "You are f#ggots f#ck! You wanted to flee off from your positions and not carry out your orders, f#ck."
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