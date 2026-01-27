Russian commander tortures his subordinates: "You are f#ggots, f#ck! You wanted to flee off from your positions and not carry out your orders, f#ck!"

Medieval methods of torture and extrajudicial executions continue to thrive in the army of the aggressor country. According to Censor.NET, a shocking video has appeared online showing a Russian officer mocking his own subordinates, accusing them of deserting their positions.

The footage shows two occupiers who have been stripped naked and tied to trees. The situation is exacerbated by severe weather conditions, with snow on the ground and freezing temperatures.

Details of the occupiers' "educational process":

Torture in the cold: One of the punished soldiers is tied to a tree in an upright position, the other upside down.

Expletives and accusations: The Russian commander, not mincing his words, shouts insults at his subordinates and accuses them of deserting the battlefield.

Attitude towards personnel: This video is further proof that the Russian army has no respect for human dignity and that "discipline" is maintained through fear and torture.

Such cases of internal reprisals ("vigilante justice") are becoming increasingly frequent in Russian units against the backdrop of low morale and the occupiers' widespread unwillingness to go on "meat assaults".

Watch more: Commander of the Russian army beats his subordinates and motivates them to fight: "You are f#cked up! We’ll throw birds at you ourselves! Get up, run, f#ck!". VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Occupier on "motivational measures" in Russian army: "They tied me to tree for four hours. They strapped AT mine to my buddy’s chest and sent him in – it’s f#cked up and it’s nightmare!". VIDEO