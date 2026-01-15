Commander of the Russian army beats his subordinates and motivates them to fight: "You are f#cked up! We’ll throw birds at you ourselves! Get up, run, f#ck!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian commander beating and mocking three of his subordinates.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, this is how he motivates his stormtroopers to fight. The recording shows three occupiers sitting on the ground. Their commander threatens them in every possible way. In particular, he promises to shoot them or "throw birds at them".

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Warning! Foul language!

Watch more: Commander of 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of Russian Armed Forces punishes subordinates: "Double-time into f#cking pit! "Start sleeping with each other, right now, d#mn it!". VIDEO