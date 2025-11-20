Commander of 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of Russian Armed Forces punishes subordinates: "Double-time into f#cking pit! "Start sleeping with each other, right now, d#mn it!". VIDEO
The commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces publicly abused his subordinates for some alleged wrongdoing.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing fragments of the commander’s disciplinary punishment: the officer stripped his soldiers naked, put them in a pit, and ordered them to have sex with each other.
"The commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces stripped his soldiers naked, put them in a pit, and forced them to have sex with each other. In a word — Cossacks… The funniest thing is that these people constantly complain about an alleged LGBT ‘dominance’ in the West and persecute sexual minorities," the author of the post notes.
Warning! Profanity!
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