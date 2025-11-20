Commander of 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of Russian Armed Forces punishes subordinates: "Double-time into f#cking pit! "Start sleeping with each other, right now, d#mn it!". VIDEO

The commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces publicly abused his subordinates for some alleged wrongdoing.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing fragments of the commander’s disciplinary punishment: the officer stripped his soldiers naked, put them in a pit, and ordered them to have sex with each other.

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"The commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces stripped his soldiers naked, put them in a pit, and forced them to have sex with each other. In a word — Cossacks… The funniest thing is that these people constantly complain about an alleged LGBT ‘dominance’ in the West and persecute sexual minorities," the author of the post notes.

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Warning! Profanity!

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