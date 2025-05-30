ENG
Occupiers dressed up in women’s clothes found in looted house: "Soldiers are serious. We’re going straight to London, gentlemen". VIDEO

A video showing the occupiers looting a private house in a captured village in Donbas has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows four Russian looters. Two of them are dressed in women's clothes. After changing their uniforms, the occupiers plan to move "straight to London".

