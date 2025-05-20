ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10515 visitors online
News Video Looting in Russian army
14 178 42

Occupier-looter boasting of his achievements: "Mom, Dad, I’ve collected two phones from corpses, money, good machine gun. At first it was disgusting. Now it’s fine". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian looter boasting of his loot to his family.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the Russian shows two phones taken from the bodies of the liquidated accomplices. In addition, the occupier says he found money. The Russian soldier recorded the message for his parents. He says that at first it was disgusting to rummage through corpses, but now it's okay - he's used to it.

Watch more: Occupiers breaking wall of shop with hammer to loot it: "That’s what I mean - warrior, f#ck! Let’s work, brothers, let’s work!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9845) looting (75)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 