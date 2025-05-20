Occupier-looter boasting of his achievements: "Mom, Dad, I’ve collected two phones from corpses, money, good machine gun. At first it was disgusting. Now it’s fine". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian looter boasting of his loot to his family.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the Russian shows two phones taken from the bodies of the liquidated accomplices. In addition, the occupier says he found money. The Russian soldier recorded the message for his parents. He says that at first it was disgusting to rummage through corpses, but now it's okay - he's used to it.

