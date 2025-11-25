Occupier on "motivational measures" in Russian army: "They tied me to tree for four hours. They strapped AT mine to my buddy’s chest and sent him in – it’s f#cked up and it’s nightmare!". VIDEO

An occupier from the 82nd Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces recorded a video in which he described the motivational measures taken by commanders before the attacks on Vovchansk, Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian says he was "persuaded" to go on the assault by being tied to a tree for four hours, while his comrade, who resisted the order to attack for longer, was sent forward with an anti-tank mine strapped to his chest.

Watch more: Commander of 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of Russian Armed Forces punishes subordinates: "Double-time into f#cking pit! "Start sleeping with each other, right now, d#mn it!". VIDEO

"They tied me to a tree for four hours. It’s scary, Baba Yagas are flying around. I didn’t want to go into this Vovchansk, because almost none of the guys come back. As for my buddy, they just strapped an AT mine to his chest and sent him in — it’s a complete f#ck-up and nightmare!" he says in the video.

Watch more: Russian army officer instructs soldiers before battle: "You f#cking animals, if you refuse, I’ll shoot every one of you. And I’ll report you as missing in action. I don’t give a sh#t!". VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Occupier beats his accomplice with his boot on face. VIDEO