Occupier on "motivational measures" in Russian army: "They tied me to tree for four hours. They strapped AT mine to my buddy’s chest and sent him in – it’s f#cked up and it’s nightmare!". VIDEO
An occupier from the 82nd Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces recorded a video in which he described the motivational measures taken by commanders before the attacks on Vovchansk, Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian says he was "persuaded" to go on the assault by being tied to a tree for four hours, while his comrade, who resisted the order to attack for longer, was sent forward with an anti-tank mine strapped to his chest.
"They tied me to a tree for four hours. It’s scary, Baba Yagas are flying around. I didn’t want to go into this Vovchansk, because almost none of the guys come back. As for my buddy, they just strapped an AT mine to his chest and sent him in — it’s a complete f#ck-up and nightmare!" he says in the video.
Warning! Profanity!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password