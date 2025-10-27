Occupier beats his accomplice with his boot on face. VIDEO

A video recording of the occupier beating his accomplice has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian striking his associate with his hands and then kicking him with all his might.

"Combat coordination of the 'second army of the world'. The Russian army is an army of rabid animals, they are taught to treat each other like animals, so that they can treat all other people like animals," the author of the post writes in the post.

