Marines from 810th Brigade of Russian Army conduct "educational" work with accomplice: "Where did you screw up, bitch? I’m going to piss on you right now, you fag#ot in tights". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the occupiers from the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces beating an accomplice with the call sign "Buryi" and threatening to kill him.

According to Censor.NET, the reason for this was that "Buryi " told the commander with the call sign "Krot" about the use and sale of drugs in the unit.

Warning: Strong language!

