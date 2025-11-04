Russian army officer instructs soldiers before battle: "You f#cking animals, if you refuse, I’ll shoot every one of you. And I’ll report you as missing in action. I don’t give a sh#t!". VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing Russian officer Yury Babakov, commander of assault company "V" with the call sign "Pitersky," threatening soldiers with reprisals if they fail to complete their combat mission during a briefing.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Babakov addressing the personnel with harsh warnings and stating that if they refuse, he will "personally wipe them out" and report them as missing in action. The officer also claims to have "permission to wipe them out" from senior leadership.

During his speech, Babakov demands that each soldier confirm their readiness to carry out orders on video. The recording also contains insults directed at subordinates and profanity.

"If you don't listen to orders, if you refuse to carry out your tasks, I swear on my mother, I swear on my children, I will personally shoot you. Every single one of you... I'll report you as 'missing', and then I'll shoot every one of you. I don't give a sh#t. You're all in this together, you f#cking animals, except for that man. You're all animals. Prove that you're men..."

Warning! Profanity!

