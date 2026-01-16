DeepState: Russian infantry assaults Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. AFU fighters leave some positions

Russian troops continue assaulting the city of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region in small infantry groups. Fighting continues in the western part of the city.

This was stated in a report by the DeepState analytical project, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pressing with infantry

"The enemy continues to absorb the city by sending small infantry groups on constant assault actions. In the latest update (information on the map – Ed.), everyone could see a significant increase in the red zone in the city, where the Russians had long been recorded, kept trying to gain a foothold, and over time their numbers in this part became predominant, forcing Defence Forces fighters to leave their positions," the analysts write.

Read more: 146 combat engagements recorded along frontline, enemy applies most pressure in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Fighting in the western part of the city

DeepState adds that fighting continues in the western part of Huliaipole, where occupiers are also constantly recorded. The dynamics of fighting here are marked by constant infiltration by Russian infantry.

Russian fakes about Huliaipole

We recall that on December 27, 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace, so Russia would "solve its tasks by armed means."

Russian propaganda media reported that Russian generals had told Putin about the alleged capture of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Later, the General Staff said that reports from the Kremlin about the capture of Huliaipole and Myrnohrad are not confirmed by facts.

Currently, Huliaipole is effectively in "grey zone" conditions: hostilities do not stop in the city, and Russian troops have not managed to bring units in to gain a foothold.

Read more: More than half million men may have left Ukraine during full-scale war, - media