Fighting continues in Huliaypole, enemy cannot bring in reinforcement groups - Southern Defense Forces

Currently, Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia is effectively in a "gray zone": fighting continues in the city, and Russian troops are unable to send in units to secure it.

This was announced by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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Voloshyn noted that Russians are attacking Ukrainian military positions on the outskirts of Huliaypole from the north, south, and west.

In Hulyaypole itself, fighting continues between groups that are conducting reconnaissance, search, and assault operations. The enemy is in roughly the same situation—it cannot bring in reinforcement groups. Its assault groups enter the city, where they engage in combat with our assault troops. Over the past day, there have been more than 10 such clashes," the spokesperson said.

Read more: This is large grey zone: Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on fighting for Huliaypole

Earlier, he said that fierce battles were being fought for every block in Huliaypole, with Russian assault groups reaching the outskirts but being destroyed and unable to gain a foothold.

According to information from the Defense Forces, fierce street fighting continues in Huliaypole.

See more: Enemy advanced in Huliaipole and Prymorske, DeepState says. MAP

What preceded it?

Syrskyi on the video of Russians from the Armed Forces headquarters in Huliaypole: The Military Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to DeepState analysts, the defense of Huliaypole is complicated by the terrain, as the city is effectively in a gray zone.

Russian Federation fakes