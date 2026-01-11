Fighting continues in Huliaypole, enemy cannot bring in reinforcement groups - Southern Defense Forces
Currently, Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia is effectively in a "gray zone": fighting continues in the city, and Russian troops are unable to send in units to secure it.
This was announced by Vladislav Voloshin, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Voloshyn noted that Russians are attacking Ukrainian military positions on the outskirts of Huliaypole from the north, south, and west.
In Hulyaypole itself, fighting continues between groups that are conducting reconnaissance, search, and assault operations. The enemy is in roughly the same situation—it cannot bring in reinforcement groups. Its assault groups enter the city, where they engage in combat with our assault troops. Over the past day, there have been more than 10 such clashes," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, he said that fierce battles were being fought for every block in Huliaypole, with Russian assault groups reaching the outskirts but being destroyed and unable to gain a foothold.
According to information from the Defense Forces, fierce street fighting continues in Huliaypole.
What preceded it?
- Syrskyi on the video of Russians from the Armed Forces headquarters in Huliaypole: The Military Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.
- According to DeepState analysts, the defense of Huliaypole is complicated by the terrain, as the city is effectively in a gray zone.
Russian Federation fakes
- We would like to remind you that on December 27, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace, so the Russian Federation will "resolve its issues by force."
- Russian propaganda media reported that Russian generals had informed Putin of the alleged capture of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Later, the General Staff stated that reports from the Kremlin about the capture of Huliaipole and Myrnohrad were not confirmed by facts.
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