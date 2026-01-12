146 combat engagements recorded along frontline, enemy applies most pressure in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, January 12, 146 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

Russian invaders carried out 28 airstrikes, dropping 74 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,092 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,740 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 84 attacks, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked six times in the South Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of the settlements of Kruhle, Ternova, Obukhivka, Dehtiarske, and toward the settlements of Prylipka and Hradske. One engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka; one engagement is ongoing.

See more: Over past day, there were 173 combat engagements on front line, and 47 enemy assaults were stopped in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 assault actions in the area of the settlements of Novoselivka, Ridkodub, Zarichne and Yampil, and toward the settlements of Lyman, Stavky and Drobysheve. One more engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of the settlements of Sviato-Pokrovske, Platonivka and Pazeno, and toward Zakitne and Riznykivka. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 17 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to assault the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia and Rusyn Yar, and toward the settlements of Stepanivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of this day, the enemy has attacked 26 times in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Filiia, and toward the settlement of Kucheriv Yar.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 100 occupiers were neutralized, including 66 irrecoverable.

In addition, Ukrainian warriors destroyed:

45 unmanned aerial vehicles,

12 units of motor vehicles,

10 units of special equipment,

four quad bikes.

They also hit one tank, three artillery systems, five units of motor vehicles, two units of special equipment, five UAV control points, and seven shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda and Verbove and toward Novo Zaporizhzhia; one engagement is ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation sinc beginning of war - about 1,220,000 people (+1,060 per day), 11,541 tanks, 35,973 artillery systems, 23,892 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 33 combat engagements took place in the area of the settlement of Huliaipole and toward Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. Fighting is still ongoing at two locations. Verkhniia Tersa, Barvinivka, Liubytske and Vozdvyzhivka were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (KAB).

in the area of the settlement of Huliaipole and toward Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. Fighting is still ongoing at two locations. Verkhniia Tersa, Barvinivka, Liubytske and Vozdvyzhivka were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs (KAB). In the Orikhiv direction, an enemy attack is currently underway in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions

Watch more: Defence forces hit drilling rigs in Caspian Sea and Russian air defence unit, - General Staff. VIDEO