Russian occupation soldier suspected of sexually assaulting civilian woman in Zaporizhzhia region

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have announced that they have charged a Russian Armed Forces serviceman with sexual assault and cruel treatment of a civilian woman during the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a serviceman of the 121st Rifle Regiment of the Mobilization Reserve of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, reports Censor.NET.

He is accused of cruel treatment of civilians.

The investigation established that in early March 2022, while at a checkpoint in the town of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, an armed occupation soldier stopped a car driven by a local resident.

After that, he forced her into a vehicle and made her accompany him to an abandoned private house near a checkpoint, where no one lived at the time. There, he committed violent acts of a sexual nature against the victim.

Later, in mid-April 2022, the victim was in one of the premises of the enterprise in the city of Polohy, where she worked. The suspect arrived there with several subordinate servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

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While alone with the woman in a separate room, he physically assaulted her, striking her repeatedly with the butt of a firearm and causing serious bodily harm, after which he raped her.

According to the investigation, all of the above actions were committed by an armed representative of the occupying forces of the aggressor state against a civilian, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law.