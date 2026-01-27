The city of Engels in the Saratov region, where the Russian Federation's strategic aviation airfield is located, is on the verge of a municipal disaster. While Russian bombers have been taking off from here for the fourth year in a row to destroy Ukrainian high-rise buildings and the power grid, the residents of Engels themselves are freezing in their own apartments due to rotten utilities.

According to Censor.NET, numerous video messages from residents of Sovetskaya and Telmana streets have appeared online. People who for years silently supported the strikes on Ukrainian thermal power plants are now complaining about temperatures of 13-15 degrees in their apartments and the lack of hot water.

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The main complaints of the "patriots" from Engels:

Technological collapse: Instead of three boilers at local boiler rooms, only one is barely working, the equipment is in a "dead state," and the heating mains are rotten.

Formal inspections: Residents admit that the winter readiness reports were signed formally, and the pipes were not pressure tested because they would "fly to pieces".

Ignoring the authorities: The local administration and the mayor of Leonov ignore calls for help, so people write humiliating appeals to the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Bastrykin.

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The paradox of the "Russian world":

The cost of just one massive rocket attack on Ukraine is equal to the cost of a complete overhaul of all of Engels' municipal infrastructure. However, Russian state funds are not being directed towards the welfare of its own citizens, but towards depriving Ukrainians of heat and light.

"I have been living in this house for 17 years. There has been no such trouble in the last two years. I don't know, there's some kind of disaster in the city, you understand?" complains one of the residents, unaware of the direct link between the war and the destruction of his own livelihood.

The situation in Engels is a striking example of how the Kremlin's imperial ambitions are turning into chaos within Russia itself. While propaganda rejoices over the destruction of Ukrainian thermal power plants, residents of the "aviation capital" of the Russian Federation are getting used to living in the cold.

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