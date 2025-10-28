Explosion occurred at thermal power plant on Sakhalin Island, leaving dozens of settlements in Russian Federation without power. VIDEO

An explosion occurred at one of the local thermal power plants on Sakhalin, Censor.NET reports.

The propagandists write that the causes of the incident have not yet been determined. The accident left a large part of the island without electricity.

After the explosion, the power grid was paralysed and water supply was cut off in some areas. Dozens of settlements, including Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Dalny, Novo-Alexandrovsk and Novotroitskoye, were left without power and water.

Watch more: Three Russian paratroopers eliminated in Stavropol – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

Local residents report that it is cold in their homes, and that pumps and heating systems are not working.

Rescue services have arrived at the scene, experts are checking the condition of the equipment and trying to restore power supply. The Russian authorities have not yet reported whether there are any casualties.

The situation is complicated by the weather conditions - the island is experiencing a cold snap, so residents are asking the authorities to restore power supply as soon as possible.

Earlier we reported that on Monday evening, 27 October, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by drones.

Read more on our Telegram channel