Explosions were heard in Belgorod, and there were power outages: thermal power plant was likely attacked
On the evening of Saturday, 24 January, a series of explosions rocked the Russian city of Belgorod, followed by power outages.The local thermal power plant may have been hit.
This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, called this shelling "the most massive" ever.
Warning! The video contains profanity
Russian public sources report that approximately 40 missiles were allegedly fired at the city. According to them, most of them were reportedly shot down.
The Belgorod Thermal Power Plant and other energy infrastructure facilities may have been hit.
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