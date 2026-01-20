Russian air defense missile destroys apartment building in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai
On the evening of January 20, drones attacked the settlement of Novaya Adygeya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.
As reported by Censor.NET, amid the work of Russian air defenses during the drone attack, one of the missiles hit a residential building.
The missile explosion sparked a large fire.
Videos recorded by local residents clearly show the trajectory of a missile from a Russian air defense system and its subsequent impact on a residential area.
There is no official information from local authorities.
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