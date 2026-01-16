Russia claims to have shot down over 100 drones

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 16 January, Russian air defence forces allegedly shot down 106 UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

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Night attack by drones

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that overnight, air defence forces allegedly "intercepted and destroyed 106 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

It is noted that the following UAVs were shot down:

44 UAVs – over the territory of the Belgorod region,

22 UAVs – over the territory of the Ryazan region,

11 UAVs – over the territory of the Rostov region,

11 UAVs – over the territory of the Voronezh region,

7 UAVs – over the Kursk region,

4 UAVs – over the Tula region,

4 UAVs – over the Volgograd region,

1 UAV – over the Oryol region,

1 UAV – over the Lipetsk region.

Read more: Drone manufacturing plant in Taganrog was hit by SSU and Navy: This will weaken occupiers’ technical capabilities

In addition, Russia claimed to have shot down one UAV over the territory of occupied Crimea.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that in 2025, 719 targets were hit deep inside Russian territory, causing the aggressor losses in the military and military-economic spheres amounting to approximately $15 billion.