The SSU, together with the Ukrainian Navy, struck a drone manufacturing plant in Taganrog, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What does the SSU say?

As noted, the SSU's "Alpha" Special Operations Centre, together with units of the Ukrainian Navy's forces and assets, struck the production buildings of the "Atlant Aero" plant, located in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation. As a result of the strikes, a series of loud explosions and a fire were observed at the facility.

"Atlant Aero" is engaged in the full cycle of design, manufacture and testing of "Molniya" strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for "Orion" UAVs for the occupying forces.

The destruction of the plant will reduce UAV production and weaken the occupiers' technical capabilities to conduct reconnaissance and strike operations using drones," the statement said.

"Every production line that is shut down means hundreds of drones that will not fly over Ukrainian cities, kill civilians or destroy homes," the SSU emphasised.

Read more: Afipsky refinery, aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupier facilities were hit - General Staff

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Security and Defence Forces, continues to work effectively to reduce the military potential of the Russian Federation. "Bavovna" will continue to burn at Russian military-industrial complex enterprises.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that drones were attacking Taganrog, targeting an aircraft repair plant and a manufacturer of drone components. Later, the General Staff clarified that Ukrainian-made missiles had struck a plant in Taganrog where UAVs were manufactured.