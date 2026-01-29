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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment robotic ground complex Kostiantynivka direction
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PEGAS kamikaze drones of 28th SMB destroyed four ground robots, three cars and cannon belonging to occupiers

Kamikaze drones "PEGAS" of the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign struck and destroyed eight pieces of equipment belonging to the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, in the Kostiantynivka direction, the brigade's drone operators are preventing the enemy from using ground robots, logistics, and firefighting equipment.

In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:

  • 1 cannon
  • 3 vehicles
  • 4 ground robotic complexes (UGV)

Watch more: Troops from 28th SMB repelled enemy assault and destroyed tanks in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards from "Phoenix" unit showed what Kostiantynivka looks like. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11778) elimination (7255) 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade (81) drones (4507) Kostyantynivka (422) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (74)
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