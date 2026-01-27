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Border guards from "Phoenix" unit showed what Kostiantynivka looks like
Border guards from the "Phoenix" unit showed footage of what Kostiantynivka looks like now.
According to Censor.NET, the deserted city in Donetsk Oblast, which was home to tens of thousands of people, now looks like a ghost town.
Empty streets, destroyed houses, cars and burned-out shops are the result of the invasion by Russian invaders.
"Unfortunately, this is how the city looks to our pilots," add the State Border Guard Service fighters in the comments under the video.
It was also reported that drone operators from the 101st Brigade showed what Kupiansk looks like today.
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