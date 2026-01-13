At least four pieces of equipment destroyed and about 20 occupiers eliminated near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
In the Kostiantynivka direction, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a successful drone operation against Russian occupation forces. As a result of the massive use of drones, a number of enemy targets were hit and destroyed.
According to Censor.NET, based on available information, Ukrainian soldiers detected and destroyed a camouflaged so-called "tank shed" that the occupiers used as a shelter and firing position. In addition, an MT-LB armoured personnel carrier and several other pieces of enemy equipment were burned down.
As a result of the strikes, the enemy's losses in manpower are estimated at about two dozen servicemen. The results of the strike have been confirmed by aerial reconnaissance.
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