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Border guards from Phoenix unit destroyed enemy Grad in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO
Border guards from the Phoenix unit struck a Russian Grad rocket launcher in the Kostiantynivka direction.
According to Censor.NET, the equipment was destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers before it reached the firing positions of the Russian forces and will now be unable to harm the civilian population or the positions of the Defence Forces.
In addition, a camouflaged enemy tank was hit.
In the Toretsk direction, soldiers also targeted enemy logistics – cars, trucks, quad bikes, and everything else the occupiers use to transport manpower and ammunition to their positions.
The defenders shared the footage on social media.
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