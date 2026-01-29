Artillery of 225th SAB destroyed building with Russian assault troops with direct hit from 155mm shells

Russian occupiers’ attempt to covertly mass manpower for another assault ended in catastrophe for them. As Censor.NET reports, soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) carried out a successful operation to eliminate an enemy group that chose an extremely unfortunate place to rest.

The occupiers, weighed down with assault backpacks and a large supply of ammunition, decided not to exhaust themselves with a long trek and hid in the most conspicuous building in the area, hoping to rely on its walls.

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Elimination timeline:

Waiting: Artillerymen of the "Hrim" battalion closely monitored the enemy’s movements and waited for the moment when enough manpower had gathered inside the building.

Artillerymen of the "Hrim" battalion closely monitored the enemy’s movements and waited for the moment when enough manpower had gathered inside the building. Artillery strike: The building was hit with a precise 155mm round. A powerful blast turned the shelter into a trap for most of the invaders.

The building was hit with a precise 155mm round. A powerful blast turned the shelter into a trap for most of the invaders. Finishing off: The remnants of the group that managed to break out of the ruins and move a bit farther were detected and ultimately eliminated by soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Brigade in coordination with other units of the Defense Forces.

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The military emphasizes that the occupiers’ choice of conspicuous landmarks for massing is a typical mistake caused by physical exhaustion and a lack of competent command on the ground.

"The enemy’s manpower buildup did not go according to plan. You cannot run far with an assault backpack and ammo, so they decided to hide in the first building they came across. This decision proved fatal for them," the 225th Assault Regiment said.

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