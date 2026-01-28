"Babai" crew pilots destroy 20 occupiers’ UAVs in one day

Fighters of the "Babai" crew of the 1020th anti-aircraft missile and artillery regiment destroyed 20 airborne targets in Ukraine’s skies.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptors during their combat operations.

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The comments to the video also add that the crew has become one of the leaders in the "Beat the record" project.

The soldiers took second place among 20 crews, destroying 20 occupiers' UAVs in just one day.

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