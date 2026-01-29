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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,237,400 people (+830 per day), 11,613 tanks, 36,733 artillery systems, 23,965 armoured vehicles

Russian tank on fire

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,237,400 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 29 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,237,400 (+830) individuals
  • tanks - 11,613 (+4) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 23,965 (+7) units
  • artillery systems - 36,733 (+20) units
  • MLRS - 1,629 (+0) units
  • air defence systems - 1,288 (+2) units
  • aircraft - 435 (+1) units
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 118,679 (+955) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,205 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 76,190 (+88) units
  • special equipment - 4,053 (+0) units.

Watch more: They carried out 19 UAV munition drops and destroyed 16 enemy shelters: combat work of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade drone operators. VIDEO

Втрати РФ на 29 січня 2026 року

"The data is being clarified", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 reduces enemy command post to ruins. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11778) Armed Forces HQ (5118) liquidation (3045) elimination (7255)
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