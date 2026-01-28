In January, 225th Separate Assault Regiment eliminated 1,253 occupiers, - Shyriaiev

Since the beginning of the new year,the 225th Separate Assault Regiment under the command of Oleh Shyriaiev has destroyed 1,253 occupiers, showing the best results among other military units. The regiment's press service reports on the work done, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Results of enemy destruction

"The commander of the 225th SAR, Major Oleh Shyriaiev, reported to the Commander-in-Chief on the results of enemy losses by the regiment's fighters in the first month of 2026," the report said.

In addition to personnel, in January 2026, the regiment's fighters destroyed 12 guns and other pieces of equipment.

"During the Commander-in-Chief's working visit, special attention was paid to the constant review of methods of countering the infiltration tactics used by the Russians in our area of responsibility.

The front line changes every day, so we have to adapt to the changes and adjust all available means of destruction to the realities of the battlefield," the 225th Separate Mechanised Brigade said.

Read more: Assault troops - 225, 425 regiments - have proven their high efficiency, - Syrskyi

Protection of logistics routes and fortification of positions

Discussions were also held with the commanders of neighbouring units on the protection of logistics routes, robotisation and the equipping of forward positions with everything necessary for winter.

As reported, at the end of 2025, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment reported 14,946 destroyed occupiers, which is almost six well-equipped regiments.

Earlier, we wrote that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the 225th Separate Assault Regiment had proven its high effectiveness.