Ukraine's assault troops, in particular the 225th and 425th regiments, have demonstrated high combat effectiveness.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He stressed that Ukrainian units use various ways to motivate future volunteers, including showing examples of famous military men who had no connection to the army before the invasion.

In particular, Syrskyi mentioned Robert Brovdi "Magyar" from the USF and the commanders of separate assault regiments of Heroes of Ukraine Oleh Shyriaiev (225th sab) and Yurii Harkavyi (425th sab "Skala"), who went from civilian life and business to the Armed Forces, the Land Forces, and the unmanned forces.

The chief also mentioned Valentyn Manko, who is now the head of the new Assault Troops Directorate of the Armed Forces.

"At the moment, it is impossible to imagine what we would do without the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as without the Assault Forces. These two promising structures are proving to be extremely effective. These leaders, who were civilians before the outbreak of full-scale war or started their career as soldiers or sergeants in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have proven themselves in the army during this war," the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

He added that "we have been transitioning to new structures for a long time, some of them are being reduced, others, on the contrary, are being created, such as the Unmanned Systems Forces, which have already taken part in combat operations since their creation. As for the assault troops, at first we created literally three battalions, they were scaled up into regiments, and now we have a powerful set of these units fighting along the entire frontline."

According to Syrskyi, there are hundreds of people who have left civilian life for the military, and their examples can be a strong motivator for new volunteers.

