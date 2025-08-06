In July, the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Group struck an average of 756 targets daily, including 166 enemy personnel. Although this Group makes up only 2% of the total strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, these units eliminated every third occupier.

the commander of the USF Robert "Madyar" Brovdi

"Some notable figures deserving attention: 756 targets on average per day. 166 enemy ‘worms’ daily. The Unmanned Systems Forces Group accounts for 2% of the total Ukrainian Armed Forces. 31.8% — the share of all verified ‘detoxifications’ of enemy ‘worms’ (every third one). 36.3% — the share of all verified enemy targets. All units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group have been operating for a month within a unified electronic system for tracking used assets and ammunition, results, planning, and analysis," Madyar wrote.

He also noted that the ratio of irreversible personnel losses of the Group compared to enemy losses is 1:604. The financial cost ratio is 1:100 dollars.

According to Madyar, 29,172 FPV drones, 1,051 Mavic, 530 night bombers and 655 fighter wings were used to destroy or damage 23,433 targets (including 5,134 occupiers) in July. In total, more than 75,000 rounds of ammunition were used.

The average efficiency rate for FPV drones is 39.6% (11,538 effective strikes out of 29,172 drones used). The average hit rate for night bombers is 60.3% (19,605 effective hits), the commander reported.

In the first five days of August, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group destroyed 3,372 enemy targets and 817 "worms" personnel, Madyar emphasized.

He also mentioned the involvement of the USF in the destruction of the airport fuel base in Sochi.

"Well, SOchi, of course, SOchi. We’re not there. The 14th Regiment of the USF," the commander wrote.