USF struck 716 occupiers’ targets in past 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Between July 31 and August 1, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 716 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as cited by Censor.NET.

Among the targets hit were:

193 enemy personnel, of whom 129 were eliminated;

42 vehicles and 29 motorcycles;

24 artillery systems and 2 armored vehicles.

Additionally, 19 enemy UAVs (both copter and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, and 25 UAV operator launch points were struck.

