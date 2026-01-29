Operators of 95th SAAB effectively eliminated enemy groups: "Two buggies just f#cked up our guys. This is f#cked up!"

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade demonstrated exemplary work in demilitarising Russian invaders. According to Censor.NET, operators of the unmanned aerial systems company (RUBAK) of the airborne battalion detected and destroyed two enemy vehicles along with their personnel.

The occupiers tried to quickly move on light buggies, hoping for the manoeuvrability of the equipment, but Ukrainian drones caught up with them on the march.

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Details of the double strike:

Pilot skill: Paratroopers from the 95th Brigade delivered precision strikes on both vehicles, turning them into piles of scrap metal.

Confirmation from the enemy: The uniqueness of the video lies in the presence of "objective control" by the occupiers themselves. One of the invaders, who miraculously survived, filmed the aftermath of the strikes on his phone.

Panic in the ranks of the Russian Federation: The enemy's recording contains hysterical shouts and profanity: "Two buggies just f#cked up our guys. This is f#cked up!"

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Such operations prove once again that the use of light equipment for "meat assaults" or rapid rotation is a one-way ticket when professionals from the Polissia Brigade are watching the skies.

"Great work and filming by our pilots, confirmed from the ground by the enemy themselves. The operators of the 95th SAAB did a great job," commentators said online about the paratroopers' success.

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Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,237,400 people (+830 per day), 11,613 tanks, 36,733 artillery systems, 23,965 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS