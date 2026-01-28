Failed assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 31 invaders were left lying in field near Huliaipole after encounter with Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces delivered a devastating strike on enemy units that were trying to advance in the Huliaipole area. Censor.NET reports that a video has been published online showing the aftermath of a failed Russian offensive.

The footage, filmed by an aerial reconnaissance UAV, shows a snow-covered field literally strewn with the bodies of invaders. According to estimates, the fire strike eliminated several enemy assault groups at once.

Details of the rout:

Enemy losses: The video shows the bodies of 31 eliminated occupiers .

Location: The Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the enemy has recently stepped up attempts to conduct assault actions in small infantry groups.

Result: The Russian assault troops were detected and destroyed on the approaches to Ukrainian positions. None of the invaders captured by the drone camera survived.

This video is further proof of the enormous price Russia’s army pays for attempts to seize Ukrainian land. Despite its numerical advantage, enemy infantry becomes an easy target for Ukrainian artillery and drones in the open snow-covered fields of the Zaporizhzhia oblast.

"Killed Russian assault groups totalling 31 personnel in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia oblast," the caption to the released footage reads.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed assault group of seven occupiers near Huliaipole with series of strikes. VIDEO

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,236,570 people (+690 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,713 artillery systems, 23,958 ACV. INFOGRAPHICS