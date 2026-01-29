Soldiers have already ordered 240,000 drones for combat points through Brave1 Market, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

In the six months since the Brave1 Market launched, divisions have ordered 240,000 drones, as well as UGVs, computers, components, and other equipment, using bonuses.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

240,000 drones have already been ordered

Fedorov recalled that the Brave1 Market was launched in August last year. Thanks to this, the military got the chance to trade combat points with the Army of Drones. Bonus for UAVs and other weapons - and they're actively using it.

"In six months, units have ordered 240,000 drones, as well as UGV, components and other equipment, using their bonuses. More than half of the equipment has already been delivered to the front line - 160,000+ drones and other weapons are operating in the most difficult areas," the minister said.

Read more: Brave1 launches new grant programme for Ukrainian component manufacturers

How does it work?

The formula is as simple as possible: the military destroys the enemy ⭢ the state pays ⭢ technology quickly reaches the front lines.

It is noted that the average delivery time is 10 days.

More about Brave1 Market

Yes, Fedorov noted that Brave1 Market is constantly improving. Currently, you can purchase over 400 Ukrainian products with e-points:

Read more: Ukrainian Armor’s UB60D UAV and "Protector" UGV can be ordered via DOT-Chain and on Brave1 Market

"We have recently added the Manufacturer's Cabinet, a unique tool that allows everyone to see the effectiveness of their designs on the battlefield in real time. We are developing Brave1 Market to give the military even more opportunities to destroy the enemy," added the minister.