Ukrainian Armor’s UB60D UAV and "Protector" UGV can be ordered via DOT-Chain and on Brave1 Market

Drone Industry

The "UB60D" UAV and the "Protector" UGV produced by Ukrainian Armor are available for ordering via the DOT-Chain system and on the Brave1 Market marketplace under the "e-points" and Defence programs.

This was reported by Ukrainian Armor’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"At the end of last year, we signed framework agreements with the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defense, which enable Defense Forces units, within the defined supply mechanisms, to quickly receive the relevant products of our manufacture. As of January 1, our products became available in these systems and programs, and we already have successful experience of cooperation with military units," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor LLC.

Watch more: "It’s just fantastic": Ukrainian combat robot captures three occupiers. VIDEO

Avoiding bureaucracy

According to him, this system makes it possible to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy and enables the military to quickly receive the products they need right now.

"As a manufacturer, we see this not simply as procurement, but as a direct link with the front line: a commander chooses what he needs on the battlefield, and we ensure immediate logistics. The framework agreements also provide for the constant availability of finished products at the manufacturer’s warehouses. Accordingly, from receiving a request from the military to shipment, it is a matter of days," Belbas said.

See more: UB60D FPV drones supplied to various units for combat testing, Belbas says. PHOTO



